Make America again again

Make America great again

Make America write again

Make America read again

Make America land again

Make America Cherokee again

Make America smart again

Make America black powerful

Make America progressive again

Make America populist zen

Make America agrarian

Make America slaveless

Make America feminist

Make America beat again

Make America jazz again

Make America nazz again

Make America Iroquois again

Make America Paleozoic again

Make America made in America

Make America transcendentalist again

Make America abolitionist again

Make America civil disobedience again

Make America revolutionary again

Make America passive resistance again

Make America peyote button again

Make America geodesic dome again

Make America zome again

Make America roam buffalo again

Make America pop again

Make America leaves of grass

Make America Mexican brass

Make America minstrel wail

Make America utopian tale again

Make America you and me again

Make America rock-n-roll again

Make America fight the power again

Make America democratic again

Make America unpolluted again

Make America organic again

Make America hemp covered again

Make America high again

Make America levitate pentagon again

Flowers in a barrel of a gun again

Make America theosophical again

Make America pro-labor again

Make America less corporate again

Make America kind all the time

Make America rhyme again

Make America place to find again

Make America freedom again

Make America wanna be your bff again

Make America hey ho lets go again

Make America pre-code again

Make America unprisoned again

Make America take care of all again

Make America Sitting Bull again

Make America ghost dance again

Make America sun dance again

Make America earth lodge again

Make America longhouse again

Make America Mexicanity again

Make America seven drum again

Make America bird dark skies again

Make America buffalo roam again

Make America Anazasi again

Make America one who yawns again

Make America fierce Apache again

Make America dymaxion again

Take America to the crossroads again

Make America reinvent itself again

Make America rich again

Make America rich less rich again

Make America poor less poor again

Make America desire equality again

Make America everyone this time again

Make America try, try, try again

Make America think more

Make America work less

Make America less big cheese with keys again

Make America fewer grey flannel suits again

Make America pre-conquest again

Make America pre-Columbian again

Make America cool again

Make America citizens again

Make America holy, holy, holy, holy, holy

Make America regional international again

Make America see like Robert Frank again

Make America heartbeat street river feet

Make America look homeward spectacle

Make America get hip to tree again

Make America just be again

Make America begin again

Make America the source again

Make America reflect again, again

Make America renew deal again

Make America revisit all our pain again

Make America common sense again

Make America think again

Make America turn hoses off again

Make America grow hard cider everywhere again

Make America conscious

Make America fully present

Make America by any means necessary

Make America exploding volcano again

Make America tectonic breaks again

Make America buffalo home again

Make America bison roam on the range again

Make America great American tome again

Take America on the road again

Make America lack crack of whips again

Make America explore love metaphysical gravity

Make America promote general welfare again

Make America power to the people again

Make America invest in public works again

Make America value teachers again

Make America solve problems creatively again

Make America erase all borders again

Make America prisoners of love again

Make America ballot bullet again

Make America viva la vida

Make America one heart many heads

Make America in mothers daughters we trust

Make America redwood trees again

Make America great rivers meander again

Make America sit down strike again

Make America earth mother tribal leader again

Make America worker owned again

Make America popular democratic

Make America invest mass transit

Make America economic democracy

Make America cooperation again

Make America anarcho-syndicalist

Make America euro style libertarian

Make America owned by you and me again

Make America peoples history again

Make America books again

Make America yippie not yuppie again

Make America red and black transformation

Make America internation again

Make America multicultural again

Make America multilingual again

Make America international feel again

Make America participatory again

Make America symbiogenesis again

Make America minimalist again again again again

Make America collaboration again

Make America simply understood again

Make America complicated enlightenment again

Make America committed to struggle again

Make America study Wealth of Nations

Through critique of liberalism & division of labor

Make America crafts people in our own accord again

Make America peer closely into institutional structure

Make America see clearly dark forces again

Make America call out benign selfishness

Make America trust ourselves ask questions

Make America theory in practice again

Make America yogi versus commissar again

Make America rethink killing from a distance

Make America put down its guns

Make America examine all of its wars

Make America win little victories of justice again

Make America children citizenship ready again

Make America sit in the front of the bus again

Make America no cops killing again

Make America boycott corporate tyranny

Make America small business again

Make America anti-war again

Make America all kinds of cooperative again

Make America hair peace bed peace again

Make America imagine being a little like Canada

Make America emphasize humans over property

Make America no gun democracy

Make America remember love again

Make America get it together again

Make America work pleasure again

Make America let it be again

Make America alt left instead of right again

Make America get up off its knees again

Make America help everyone again

Make America think of reparations again

Make America less anxious to eradicate fascists

Make America rainbow colors again

Make America just say yes again

Make America black lives matter

Make America breathe again

Make America we all gonna die again

Make America forget all about it again

Make America again, again